TOWN
Milford
Arrests
On Nov. 17 Milford Police arrested Albert A. Finch, 36, of Chicago. According to police reports, Finch was wanted on a Shelby County warrant for traffic offenses. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
COUNTY
Arrests
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Eric S. Deaton, 40, of Milford Nov. 18. According to police reports, Deaton was charged with aggravated domestic battery. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Lauri J. Gregorach, 48, of Martinton, Nov. 18. According to police reports, Gregorash was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant. Gregorash was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where she was later extradited to Kankakee County.
CITY
Watseka
Nov. 17
Police were called to the 700 block of East Oak for suspicious circumstances at 10:56 p.m.
Nov. 18
Police were called to the 100 block of East Ash for an unwanted person at 10:25 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Madison to assist Riverside EMS at 1:14 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Walnut for a two-vehicle traffic accident at 1:53 p.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Zoher D. Fatakdawalay, 59, of Florida, was hit in the rear by a vehicle driven by Pamela S. Thurston, 64, of Watseka. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut for a theft at 4:44 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Ash for a suspicious person at 7:35 p.m.
Nov. 19
Police were called to the 500 block of East Cherry for a suspicious occupied vehicle at 3:46 a.m. Upon investigation, police found that the vehicle had run out of gas and someone was on the way with more fuel.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut for a single-vehicle accident with property damage at 9:33 a.m. According to police reports, the driver, unnamed in the report, reported backing into something on the property of the business and damaging her vehicle.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of North Veterans Parkway at 11:06 a.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of South Fourth for a missing person at 8:31 p.m. The person’s location was discovered a short time later.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Cherry for suspicious persons at 10:27 p.m. The people in question were gone upon arrival by police and officers were unable to locate them.