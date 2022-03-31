CITY
Watseka
March 28
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of East Walnut at 12:07 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 600 block of West Washington at 12:42 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 7:54 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 misdial in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 8:41 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 900 block of North Jefferson at 11:10 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 3:34 p.m.
March 29
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Madison t 12:29 a.m.
Police responded to a call about loud music in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 12:43 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a possible trespasser in the 300 block of WestPark Avenue at 4:21 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 200 block of East Fairman at 6:18 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 8:27 a.m. A verbal warning for manner of driving was given.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of West Mulberry at 9:02 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 200 block of West Hickory at 9:10 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a burglary in progress in the 800 block of South Fourth Street at 11:48 a.m. Arrested was Melissa Morefield, 33, Milford, for residential burglary. She was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 12:32 p.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 misdial in the 200 block of East Ash at 2:38 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 5:04 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Walnut near Brianna Drive at 8:02 p.m. A verbal warning for improper registration was given.
March 30
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 200 block of East Fairman at 12:10 a.m.
Police located a disabled vehicle in the 200 block fo East Cherry Street at 8:42 a.m. After making contact with the driver, Aaron Ziebart, 36, Watseka, it was determined that he had an outstanding Iroquois County warrant. He was placed into custody and transported to the county jail.
Police responded to criminal damage to property in the 200 block of East Cherry at 9:48 a.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the area of Lincoln and Belmont at 1:18 p.m.