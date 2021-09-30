CITY
Watseka
Sept. 29
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 300 block of North Eighth Street at 12:25 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the area of Fourth and North streets at 9:44 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 500 block of North Fourth Street at 10:05 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint call in the 400 block of East Sheridan at 10:40 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 200 block of West Walnut at 1:36 p.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint call in the 300 block of South Third at 4:17 p.m. Police responded to a theft call in the 400 block of Veterans Parkway at 5:02 p.m.
Police assisted Department of Children and Family Services in the 200 block of East Ash at 6:08 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 300 block of East Walnut at 8:03 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 100 block of North fourth Street at 9:38 p.m.