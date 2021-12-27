CITY
Watseka
Dec. 23
Police were called to the 200 block of North Fourth for a residential alarm at 12:58 p.m.
Police were called to the 1100 block of East Walnut for a theft at 3:05 p.m.
Police were called to the 1000 block of East Walnut for a fight in progress at 3:39 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Madison for a welfare check at 4:41 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of East Walnut about suspicious people at 6:41 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Fourth for a disturbance at 9:14 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Cherry for a vehicle complaint at 10:22 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Walnut and North Sixth at 10:32 p.m. The driver was given a warning for only having one headlight.
Dec. 24
Police were called to the 500 block of North Sixth for a juvenile problem at 4:35 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at the east junction at 5:41 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of South Fifth for a welfare check of an individual at 6:58 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of South Fifth for suspicious circumstances at 9:11 p.m.
Dec. 25
Police were called to the 1400 block of East Walnut for a fire alarm at 12:27 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington for a welfare check at 12:38 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block o West Walnut for harassment at 6:34 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Mulberry for a battery at 7:02 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Lincoln for criminal damage to property at 9 p.m.
Dec. 26
Police were called to South Fourth and East Walnut for loud music at 12 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Second for unsecured residence at 12:52 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Fourth for loud music at 10:46 a.m.
Police were called to the 1200 block of East Walnut for disorderly conduct at 11:59 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Victory for criminal damage to property at 1:46 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of Yount Avenue for a juvenile problem at 2:58 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Victory for a juvenile problem at 6:28 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Fifth for a juvenile problem at 6:43 p.m.