COUNTY
Arrests
On April 19 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Travis Creveling, 29, of Buckly. He was wanted on two Ford County warrants. Crevelilng was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later as extradited to Ford County
On April 19 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Justin K. Sauberli, 31, of Donovan. According to police reports, Sauberli was waned on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On April 20 William J. King, 28, of rural Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail. King was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge. King posted the queried bond and was released.
On April 22 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Eduardo Cordova, 45, of Hoopeston. According to police reports, Cordova was charged with DUi and speeding less than 25 mph over the posted limit. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
April 20
Police located an open door in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 10:30 p.m.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Laird Lane at 10:34 p.m.
Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 300b lock of North Fifth at 11:10 p.m.
April 21
Police responded to a call about a prowler in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 1:07 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 8:38 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of West Park Avenue at 12:54 p.m.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 400 block of East Oak at 2:41 p.m.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 100 block of East North Street at 3:15 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the 100 block of West Mulberry at 3:25 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Fourth and Oak at 5:38 p.m. Cited was Kevin Brackney, 34, Watseka, for driving while suspended. He posted bond and was released.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 6:24 p.m.
Police assisted a driver with a disabled vehicle in the area of Walnut ant Laird Lane at 6:31 p.m.
April 22
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at the east junction at 5:43 a.m. The driver was given a citation for driving on a suspended license.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 700 block of East Elm at 7:54 a.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Cherry for an unwanted person at 8:56 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at East Elm and North Clarence at 9;33 a.m. The driver was given a verbal warning for speed.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Oak for a residential alarm at 10:55 a.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of South Fourth for illegal parking at 11:27 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Brianna Driver for harassment by telephone at 12:49 p.m.
Police were called to the boat dock about an animal complaint int 4:45 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Second and West North at 6:09 p.m. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Second for a civil matter at 6:33 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Cherry for harassment at 8:43 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of Old U.S. 24 for an unsecured door at 8:49 p.m. Police were called to the 300 block of West Walnut for a juvenile problem at 9:22 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Cherry for loud music at 9:54 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Sixth and East Oak at 10;46 p.m. A written warning was issued for disobeying a stop sign.
April 23
Police were called to the 300 block of West Park for a domestic disturbance at 2:13 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of South CIPS for a possible electrical fire at 10:14 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Hickory for a domestic disturbance at 1:07 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Yount Avenue for an unwanted person at 8:09 p.m.
April 24
Police located a suspicious person in the 200 block of East Walnut at 12:02 a.m.
Police conducted bar compliance checks from 12:27 a.m. to 12:40 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suicidal person in the 100 block of East North Street at 5:14 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the area of Eighth and Walnut at 6:11 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of East North Street at 9:31 a.m.
Police resounded to a call about trespassers in the 200 block of West Hickory at 10:58 a.m.
Police responded to a call about downed power lines in the 800 block of South Belmont at 3:12 p.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 4:03 p.m. Police responded to criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of West Lafayette at 4:11 p.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 400 block of Cherry Street at 6:21 p.m.
Police responded to an activated alarm in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street at 6:24 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the 200 block of East Fairman at 7 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a drug overdose in the 100 block of North Madison at 10:57 p.m.
April 25
Police responded to a call about a drug overdose in the 400 block of East Oak at 5:13 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a counterfeit bill in the 100 block of West Walnut at 9:17 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 9:20 a.m.
Police resounded to a call about criminal damage to property in the 200 block of East Ash at 10:28 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call in the 100 block of South Yount at 11:14 a.m.
Police responded to a call about fraud in the 100 block of West Walnut at 2:49 p.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 3:13 p.m.
Police responded to a call about harassment in the 400 block of East Oak at 3:19 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Eighth and Oak at 3:21 p.m. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 400 block of East Cherry at 6:32 p.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 300 block of West Victory at 4:42 p.m.
Police assisted Riverside Ems on an ambulance call in the 300 block of East Oak at 9:14 p.m.