CITY
Watseka
Sept. 30
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 200 block of East Cherry at 12:08 a.m.
Police responded to a loud music complaint in the 100 block of North Sixth Street at 1209 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a trespasser in the 400 block of West Mulberry at 5:01 a.m.
Police responded to a loud music complaint in the 900 block of North Virginia at 7:49 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 500 block of West Walnut at 8:48 a.m.
Police responded to a traffic accident in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 10:18 a.m. According to police reports, a 2020 Chevy operated by Douglas Atwood, Watseka, was backing from a parking space when he struck a 2020 Chevy owned by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 400 block of East Walnut at 11:50 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 500 block of East Oak at 1:03 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a shoplifter in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 2:09 p.m. According to police reports, Brenda Blaylock, 48, Watseka, was arrested for retail theft. She posted bond and was released.
Police responded to a call about domestic battery in the 400 block of East Walnut at 5 p.m.
Police responded to a call about telephone harassment in the 400 block of West Walnut at 8:09 p.m.