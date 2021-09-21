COUNTY
Arrests
On Sept. 17 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Seth E. Dunn, 24, of Kentland, Indiana. According to police reports, Dunn was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamines under five grams charge. Dunn was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On Sept. 19, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested George F. Elpers Jr., 39, of Milford. According to police reports, Elpers was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of methamphetamines under five grams charge. Elpers was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On Sept. 19 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Melina N. Hall, 34, of Watseka. According to police reports, Hall was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of methamphetamines under five grams charge. Hall was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Accidents
On Sept. 18, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 1130 N just west of County Road 1900 East. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by a juvenile was traveling east on 1130 North Road. The driver’s vision was obstructed due to contact lens problems and the vehicle failed to negotiate the curve, entering the Jefferson Creek embankment. The vehicle then impacted the creek bottom and struck a large concrete block, causing the vehicle to overrun and land on the other side of the embankment. Milford Fire/EMS responded and transported the driver to Hoopeston Hospital for minor suspected injuries. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage and no citations were issued.
On Sept. 19 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 100 East approximately 500 feet south of County Road 200 North. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by a juvenile was traveling north on 500 East. The vehicle lost control on the gravel, left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The vehicle rolled once coming to rest on the wheels. The driver left the scene and was later transported by Riverside Ems to Riverside Hospital for minor suspected injuries. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. A citation was issued for driving too fast for conditions.