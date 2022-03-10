CITY
Watseka
March 8
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to property in the 100 block of North Second at 7:52 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a possible burglary in the 400 block of East Cherry at 9:47 a.m.
Police arrested Thomas Wilson, 57, Donovan, in the 700 block of West Walnut at 11:28 a.m. after he was observed in a vehicle and officers knew him to have an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a violation of an order of protection. He was taken to the county jail.
Police arrested James Musselman, 35, Watseka, in the 700 block of West Walnut at 11:28 a.m. after police spotted him in a vehicle and knew he had an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a possession of hypodermic needle charge. According to police reports, he fled from the vehicle but police were able to capture him short time later. In addition to the warrant, he was charged with resisting police and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the county jail.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 3:04 p.m. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Fifth and Elm at 3:35 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call about a possible violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of North Market at 3:39 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Walnut at 4:10 p.m. A verbal warning for improper registration was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 4:17 p.m. A verbal warming for improper registration as given.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of Lakeview Court at 5:41 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Fourth and Locust at 6:47 p.m. A verbal warning for no headlights when required was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Walnut at 7 p.m. A verbal warning for a license plate cover was given.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the 400 block of South Fourth Street at 8:09 p.m.
March 9
Police assisted a disabled motorist at 2268 East and 1859 North Road at 11:02 p.m.
Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 300 block of West Park with an uncooperative patient at 1:02 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 200 block of Ernest Grove Parkway at 6:28 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 7:53 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a person with mental issues in the area of Second and Ash at 11:48 a.m.
Police responded to a call about downed power lines in the 300 block of East Oak at 12:03 p .m.
Police responded to a call about an overdose in the 100 block of North Madison at 3:54 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a person possibly with a gun in the 300 block of West Park at 5 p.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 300 block of East Sheridan at 5:27 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of East Walnut at 9:43 p.m. A verbal warning for non headlights when required was given.