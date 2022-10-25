COUNTY
Arrests
On Oct. 23 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tompa Sears, 42, of Champaign. According to police reports, Sears was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine less than five grams. Sears was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On Oct. 23 Iroquois scanty Sheriff’s Police arrested Brandon R. Knapp, 26, of Milford. According to police reports, Knapp was charged with criminal damage to property over $500. Knapp was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
Oct. 22
Police were called to the 500 block of East Ash for a domestic disturbance at 5:12 a.m.
Police were called to South Third and East Cherry about a suspicious vehicle at 5:29 a.m.
Police responded to the 100 block of West Ash in an attempt to locate a vehicle at 11:46 a.m.
Police were called to North Brianna Drive and East Elm about a suspicious person at 1:46 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of West Mulberry to assist Riverside EMS at 1:47 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut about a suspicious person at 2:50 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at Ninth and Oak at 3:17 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut about a civil issue at 7:11 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 700 block of West Walnut at 8:04 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut about a domestic disturbance at 8:49 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West North about suspicious circumstances at 8:50 p.m.