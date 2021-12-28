COUNTY
On Dec. 25 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Moesha Jones, 25, of Chicago. According to police reports, Jones was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Jones was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On Dec. 26 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Daniel L. Taylor, 52, of Gilman. According to police reports, Taylor was charged with domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. Taylor was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.