CITY
Watseka
Oct. 30
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Tenth and East Walnut at 10:20 p.m. The driver was given warning for speed.
Police conducted a business check in the 500 block of West Walnut at 10:57 p.m.
Police conducted a businesses check in the 100 block of West Walnut at 11:03 p.m.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of West Oak at 11:07 p.m.
Police conducted a business check in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 11:14 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of West Iroquois for an unknown disturbance. A patrol of the area found the disturbance to be unfounded.
Police were called tot eh 500 block of East Walnut for a burglary at 8:19 a.m.
Police were notified of a possible impaired driver in the 200 block of North Jefferson at 1:16 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Mulberry for an activated fire alarm at 1:29 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of South Fourth for a juvenile problem at 2:27 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Madison for an unwanted person at 2:43 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Oak for a suspicious person at 8:10 p.m.