COUNTY
Arrests
On Aug. 18 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Adam Martin, 31, no town listed. Martin was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with felony escape. Martin was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Accidents
On Aug. 16, Iroquois County Sheriff’s police investigated a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road 2200 East and County Road 2800 North. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Nicholas M. White, 23, of St. Anne, was traveling north on 2200 East when he disobeyed the stop sign at the marked intersection. White proceeded into the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by Nicole A. Sanders, 39, of Beaverville. White was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection. White was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Sanders was transported to Riverside Hospital, also for minor injuries.
CITY
Aug. 19
Police were called to the 400 block of North Fifth to assist Riverside EMS at 1:25 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Eighth about a domestic disturbance at 6:52 a.m. Police were called to the 400 block of North Market about an unwanted person at 9:47 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at the east junction at 11:45 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Market about an animal complaint at 2:05 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Brianna Drive about a civil dispute at 2;14 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Locust about a civil dispute at 3:35 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut about a suspicious person at 6:18 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 6:56 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 700 block of West Lafayette at 7:36 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at South Second and West Cherry at 7:51 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Oak and North Fifth at 7:56 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at South Second and West Cherry at 8:12 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut about an animal complaint at 8;12 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Walnut at North Fourth at 8:34 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 300 block of East Walnut at 9:29 p.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of East Hickory about an unwanted person at 9:56 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut about a civil matter at 10:07 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Walnut and North Eighth at 10:57 p.m.
Aug. 20
Police were called to the 500 block of East WAlnut to assist Watseka Fire for a structure fire at 1:08 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of West North to assist Riverside EMS at 1:10 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second about a domestic disturbance at 10:14 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Hickory to escort a funeral procession at 10:26 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 2:45 p.m. The driver was issued a warning for speed.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Walnut about a juvenile problem at 2:53 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Elm for an unwanted person at 4:15 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut about suspicious circumstances at 6:04 p.m.