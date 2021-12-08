CITY
Watseka
Dec. 6
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 700 block of West Walnut at 5:01 a.m.
Police responded to a violation of an order of protection at 8 a.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 200 block of North Fourth Street at 9:57 a.m.
Police responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Cherry Street at 10:37 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of West Walnut at 6:09 p.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 600 block of East Locust at 6:37 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 7:47 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Fourth Street at 7:53 p.m.