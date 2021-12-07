CITY
Watseka
Dec. 3
Police were called to the 800 block of North Virginia for criminal damage to property at 11:20 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Sixth for unwanted people at 11:29 p.m.
Dec. 4
Police were called to the 100 block of East Walnut for a civil issue at 1:52 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of West Walnut for a domestic disturbance at 1:30 p.m.
Police were called to South Fifth and East Cherry for a suspicious person at 1:30 p.m. Police were called to the 500 block of East Hickory for a domestic disturbance at 2:43 p.m. Police were called to the 300 block of West Walnut for a civil issue at 5:29 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at West Walnut and North Second at 11:11 p.m. Cited was Joseph E. Tykol, 28, Watseka, for driving with suspended registration.
Dec. 5
Police were called to North Seventh and East Oak for suspicious circumstances at 2:03 a.m. Police were called to the 500 block of East Oak for an unknown disturbance at 3:05 a.m.
Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 500 block of South Third at 3:46 a.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of South Western Avenue for an intoxicated person in the roadway at 11:27 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut for a juvenile problem at 5:20 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Herron Court for a child custody issue at 5:31 p.m.
Police were called to North Sixth and East Walnut for criminal damage to property at 7:09 p.m. After investigating police discovered the claim to be unfounded.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second for suspicious circumstances at 8:46 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of East Locust for a juvenile problem at 9:29 p.m.