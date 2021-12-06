CITY
Watseka
Dec. 1
Police were called to the 300 block of North Eighth for a domestic disturbance at 10:12 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Walnut for an intoxicated person in the roadway at 12:48 p.m.
Dec. 2
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 2:12 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 400 block of East Walnut at 8:21 a.m.
Police were called to North fourth and East Walnut for a domestic disturbance at 2:17 a.m. Arrested was Haley A. Strong, 28, of St. Anne. Strong was charged with domestic battery, disorderly conduct, resisting, obstructing, disarming an officer. Strong was transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Oak for a welfare check at 2:19 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of West Lafayette for a 9-1-1 open line at 4:52 p.m. Police were called to the 200 block of North Brianna Drive to assist Riverside Ems at 6:11 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Ash for criminal damage to property at 6:38 p.m.
Police were given a report of a reckless driver at West Walnut and West Fleming at 9:31 p.m.
Dec. 3
Police were called to East Locust and South Tenth streets for illegal burning at 10:03 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Elm and North Brianna Drive at 10:55 a.m. The driver was given a warning for an obstructed license plate.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Eighth for a violation of an order of protection at 1:14 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second for an unwanted person at 3:28 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Brianna Drive for a child custody issue at 3:54 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Madison and West Lafayette at 4:55 p.m. Cited for driving with suspended registration was Joseph E. Tykol, 28, Watseka. Tykol signed a promise to comply and was released.
Police were called to the 800 block of West Lafayette for a 91-1-1 hang up at 8:28 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Ash for a welfare check at 9:09 p.m.