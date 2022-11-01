TOWN
Milford
Arrests
On Oct. 25 Milford Police arrested Jason Reyes, 34, of Milford. According to police reports, Reyes was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a criminal trespass to land charge. Reyes was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Oct. 28 Milford Police arrested Elbert W. Cannon, 56, of Milford. According to police reports, Cannon was charged with domestic battery, criminal damage to property under $500, and unlawful use of a weapon. Cannon was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
COUNTY
Arrests
On Oct. 27 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested John Mabbitt, 56, of Sheldon. According to police reports, Mabbitt was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for concealment of collateral. Mabbitt was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents
On Oct. 26 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the west driveway of Clifton central High school parking lot. According to police reports, a vehicle lien by Macy J. Crabtree, 16, of Kankakee, was in line behind a vehicle being driven by Evan C. Warner, 17, of Clifton. Crabtree accidentally accelerated, s striking the rear of Warner’s vehicle with the front of her vehicle. There was more than $1,500 in damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On Oct. 26 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car vs deer accident that occurred on County Road 200 North approximately two-tenths of a mile east of County Road 500 East. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Nathan D. Schaffer, 32, of Cissna Park, was eastbound on 200 North when a deer entered the roadway. Schaffer was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On Oct. 27 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car vs. deer accident that occurred on County Road 2200 East approximately one half mile south of County Road 3300 North. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by William M. Behrends, 33, of rural Saint Anne, was northbound on 2200 East when a deer entered the roadway. extends was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On Oct. 27 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car vs deer accident that occurred on County Road 2250 East approximately one-quarter mile north of County Road 800 North. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Edwin W. Highfill, 65, of Milford, was northbound on 2250 East when a deer entered the roadway. Highfill was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $!,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
Oct. 28
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut about an animal complaint at 10:57 p.m.
Oct. 29
Police were called to the 900 block of South Fifth about a domestic dispute at 1:04 a.m. Arrested for domestic battery was Alex M. White, 39, of Watseka. According to police reports, a verbal argument between White and another individual living at the residence had turned physical. Riverside EMS was dispatched to the residence with the victim refusing medical attention. White was transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to the 600 block of East Mulberry about an unwanted person at 1:13 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Veterans Parkway for a two-vehicle hit and run accident at 9:39 a.m. According to police reports, a unknown driver/vehicle was driving through the parking lot of the business when it struck a parked car then rove away. There are no suspects at this time, but surveillance footage from the business will be obtained and this case is still under investigation.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Walnut about an unwanted person at 1:36 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of South Fifth about an animal complaint at 2:18 p.m.
Police were called to the 1100 block of East Walnut about an intoxicated person at 3:06 p.m. The suspect was gone when police arrived.
Police were called to North Market and West Iroquois about a vehicle complaint at 4:58 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of West Lafayette about an unwanted person(s) at 5:14 a.m. After a brief investigation the two suspects involved were given trespassing warnings by the police at the request of the property owner.