CITY
Watseka
March 23
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to property at 12:01 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 12:15 a.m. A verbal warning for no taillights was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the east Junction of 1 and 24 at 2:41 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call a violent suicidal person in the 200 block of East Fairman at 4:23 a.m.
Police responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth and Walnut at 8:03 a.m. According to police reports, a 2013 Chevrolet operated by Melissa Meredith, Watseka, was eastbound on Walnut when she struck a 2013 Ford operated by Patrick Doggett, Watseka, how as stopped at a red light. The Doggett vehicle was pushed into a 2015 Chevrolet operated by Erikka Conroy, Crescent City, who was also stopped at the light. Damage was estimated more than $1,500 and no citations or injuries were reported.
Police responded to a call about a threat in the 200 block of North Fifth Street at 10:55 a.m.
Police responded to a possible violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of East Hickory at 12:32 p.m.
Police responded to the 90-0 block of South Western Avenue for a tree that had fallen on a vehicle at 1:19 p.m.
Police responded to a business in the 800 block of East WaLnut for a person who was reported missing being there at 1:31 p.m. The person was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
Police received a call from the Rensselaer, Indiana, police department at 3:44 p.m. advising they had located a missing person from Watseka.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Fourth Street at 4:13 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Second Street at 4:51 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 24 near County Highway 27 at 4:52 p.m. Cited was Garrett Coffey, 37, Watseka, for during while license suspended. He posted bond and was released.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of East Mulberry at 5:59 p.m.
Police responded to a suspicious person in the 100 block of North Third Street at 7:07 p.m.