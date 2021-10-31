COUNTY
Arrests
On Oct. 26, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jonathan Theofield-Shaw, 23, Onarga. According to police reports, Theofield-Shaw had a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense. Theofield-Shaw was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Oct. 27, Iroquois County SHeriff’s Police arrested Robert A. Miller, 53, Danforth. According to police reports, Miller was charged with battery. Miller was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On Oct. 27, Iroquois County Sheriff’s P police arrested Isaiah A. Britt, 34, of Rantoul. According to police reports, Britt was wanted on a Champaign County warrant. Britt was also charged with obstructing identification. Britt was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he was extradited on the warrant.
Accidents
On Oct. 27 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident on County Road 1400 North near County Road 1980 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Merle E. Kottke, 49, Woodland, was westbound on 1400 North when a deer entered the roadway. Kottke was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On Oct. 29 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident at the Iroquois West High School. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Jasmin R. Lopes, 19, of Onarga was backing from a parking spot when she backed into a parked vehicle owned by Jennifer L. Mims of Gilman. There was more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On Oct. 29, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 800 North at approximately 500 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Nathan L. Kaeb, 26, of Loda, was eastbound on 800 North. Kaeb fell asleep at the whee, and entered the south ditch. The vehicle then struck a culvert/drain on the west side of a field entrance. There was more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle and airbags were deployed. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Buckley Fire/EMS also resounded and assisted with the scene.
TOWN
Sheldon
Arrests
On Oct. 26 Sheldon Police arrayed Michale J. Neuenschwander, 31, of Lagrange, Indiana. According to police reports, Neuenschwander was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of meth 15 to 100 grams, possession of cannabis 100 to 500 grams and resisting a peace officer. Neuenschwander was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
Oct. 27
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second for an animal complaint at 11:15 a.m. Cited for a city ordnance violation was Brianna N. Jones, 25, of Watseka, for dog at large offenses.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of East North Street at 12:18 a.m.
Police responded to a criminal damage to property call in the 900 block of South Belmont Avenue at 8:36 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of North Second Street at 11:15 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 400 block of South Second at 4:31 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of East North at 5:57 p.m.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Sixth Street at 8:57 p.m.
Oct. 28
Police responded to a call about fraud in the 200 block of North Monroe at 12:04 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the area of Second and Third at 1:31 p.m.
Police responded to a burglary call in the 200 block of East Cherry at 3:52 p.m.
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to a vehicle in the 100 block of Lakeview Court at 4:59 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 6:14 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Lincoln for a missing person - runaway at 10:08 p.m. The individual was later found and released.
Oct. 29
Police were called to South Fourth/Lincoln for an illegally parked vehicle at 1:02 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second for a two-vehicle accident at 1:54 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East North for a domestic disturbance at 1:54 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Fifth for a theft at 2:22 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Cherry for fraud at 3:05 p.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 300 block of South Old US 24 at 6:11 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Hickory for a domestic disturbance at 6:59 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Grant at 8:22 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Madison for a suspicious person at 8:27 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Sixth/Elm at 10:07 p.m. The driver was given a warning for an equipment violation.
Oct. 30
Police were called to the 200 block of East Cherry at 10:03 a.m. about a burglary.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut about a civil matter at 12:09 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 3:48 p.m. Police responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of North Veterans Parkway at 3:54 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Fourth for a domestic disturbance at 6:14 p.m.