COUNTY
On March 22 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Christian Smith, 35, of Chicago. According to police reports, Smith was wanted on an active fugitive from justice warrant from the state of California. Smith was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he is awaiting extradition back to California.
On March 23 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Adam D. Martin, 29, of Dolton. According to police reports, Martin was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with felony escape. Martin was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On March 25 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested George Elpers, 40, of Milford. According to police reports, Elpers was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Elpers was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
March 25
Police responded to the area of Second and Oak at 2:04 a.m. for a call about a person firing a gun at another person.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Jackson and Market at 2:36 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police located trespassers in the 1400 block of West Lafayette at 2:52 a.m.
Police located an open door on a vehicle in the 200 block of North Second Street at 5:37 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 misdial in the 100 block of North Eighth Street 8:08 a.m.
Police responded to a call about telephone harassment in the 800 block of East Walnut at 10:57 a.m.
Police responded to an accident in the 200 block of East Hamilton at 1:18 p.m. According to police reports, a 2010 Chevy operated by Laura Cooper, Brook, Indiana, was backing from a private drive when she struck a legally parked 1997 Toyota owned by Jobey Grant, Watseka. No injuries or citations were reported and damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Police responded to the 200 block of North Brianna Drive at 3:15 p.m. for a harassment complaint.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 800 block of East Locust at 4:09 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 700 block of West Walnut at 6:59 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 100 block of East Walnut at 8:27 p.m.
Police assisted Riverside EMS on a call in the 200 block of East Ash at 9:04 p.m.
March 26
Police responded to a dispute in the 400 block of East Cherry at 12:04 a.m.
Police assisted Superior Ambulance Service in the 700 block of East Elm at 1:33 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a threat in the 400 block of East Walnut at 5:21 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of North Jefferson at 8:09 a.m. A verbal warning for no valid registration was given.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of East Walnut at 9:38 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 100 block of West Walnut at 10:06 a.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 5:35 p.m.
Police responded to a dispute in the 700 block of West Walnut at 8:31 p.m.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of East Elm at 9:22 p.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 10:36 p.m.
Police conducted bar compliance checks from 10:50 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.
March 27
Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Jefferson and Main at 2:22 a.m. On arrival police observed a female slumped over the steering wheel and determined the person had overdosed. Riverside EMS was called and police administered NARCAN. The person as transported by Riverside Ems to Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
Police responded to a call about a reckless drier in the 1400 block of West Lafayette at 3:40 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 400 block of East Cherry at 4:18 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a person with mental issues in the 400 block of East Cherry at 5:58 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the 500 block of East Oak at 4:19 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 5:19 .m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Walnut at 9:15 p.m. A verbal warning for faulty equipment was given.