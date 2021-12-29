CITY
Watseka
Dec. 27
Police responded to a lockout in the 200 block of East Fairman at 10:10 a.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 12:56 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the 1000 block of North Jefferson at 1:52 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 500 block of South Second Street at 4:15 p.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 300 block of West Victory at 5:48 p.m.
Police responded to criminal damage to property in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 6:26 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Division at 7:22 p.m.
Dec. 28
Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of West Mulberry Street at 11:56 a.m.
Police responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Brianna and Elm at 5:50 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 100 block of Fidler Court at 8:53 p.m.