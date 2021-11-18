TOWN
Milford
Arrests
Milford Police arrested Antonietta R. Spina, 53, Milford Nov. 15. According to police reports, Spina was charged with domestic battery. Spina was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Milford Police arrested Joseph E. Stamps, 26, Milford, Nov. 16. According to police reports, Stamps was arrested on an out of county warrant. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail to await extradition.
COUNTY
Arrests
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Lance D. Pierce, 32, Milford, Nov. 16. According to police reports, Pierce was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamines charge. Pierce was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested James W. Konas, 35, Loda, Nov. 16. According to police reports, Konas was charged with domestic battery. Konas was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Alisha D. Manzke, 30, Loda. Nov. 16. According to police reports, Manzke was wanted on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense. Manzke was transported to the Ford County Jail for processing.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested James L. Davenport, 37, Watseka, Nov. 16. According to police reports, Davenport was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of meth charge. Davenport was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Accidents
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident Nov. 17 on County Road 2200 East approximate one-quarter of a mile south of County Road 2500 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Jeffery K. Tatro, 40, of Bourbonnais, was northbound on 2200 East when a deer entered the roadway. Tatro was unable to avoid the deeper, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
Nov. 16
Police responded to a 9-1-1 open line in the 300 block of West Victory at 4:54 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 300 block of West Walnut at 10:12 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 misdial in the 100 block of North Eighth Street at 12:06 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 300 block of West North Street at 12:27 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 6:54 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of West Park at 8:11 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 300 block of North Market at 11:42 p.m.
Nov. 17
Police responded to a call about a drug overdose in the 600 block of South Fifth Street at 3:01 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Ralph and Lincoln at 7:42 a.m. A verbal warning for disobeying a stop sign was given.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 100 block of East Ash at 8:35 a.m.
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to property in the 500 block of East Ash at 5:37 p.m.
Police located an open door at a businesses in the 400 block of Brianna Drive at 7:21 p.m.
Police responded to a call about domestic battery in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 8:22 p.m. Arrested was Angelo Mosby, 28, Watseka, for domestic battery. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a call about an order of protection in the 300 block of West Park at 9:11 p.m.