COUNTY
Arrests: On March 26, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jeffery A. Short, 49, of Sheldon. According to police reports, Short was charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest. Short was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On March 31 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Nicole Adams-Theofield, 34, of Gilman. According to police reports, Adams-Theofield was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear for driving while license suspended. Adams-Theofield was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the queried bond and was released.
On April 1 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Wesley Laporte, 61, of Gilman. According to police reports, Laporte was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to register as a sex offender. Laporte was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On April 4 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tyler J. Bruens, 26, of Watseka. According to police reports, Bruens was wanted on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while license suspended charge. Bruens was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
CITY
Watseka
March 30
Police were called to the 700 block of West Pleasant for an open door at 10:29 p.m.
March 31
Police were called to the 200 block of West Hickory for a domestic disturbance at 2:01 a.m. After investigation the call as unfounded.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Fourth for criminal damage to property at 6:21 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut for a domestic disturbance at 1:21 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Walnut for a suspicious person at 5:09 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Oak to assist Riverside EMS at 6:47 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Cherry for a theft at 7:37 p.m.
April 1
Police were called to the 1000 block of West Smith for a civil disturbance at 9:39 a.m.
Police were called to East Elm and North Veterans Parkway for a disabled vehicle at 1:12 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut for a civil disturbance at 1:20 p.m.
Police arrested Jesse D. Hurst, 25, Watseka, in the 700 block of East Mulberry at 1:51 p.m. Hurst was wanted on an active Kankakee County warrant. Hurst was transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called tot eh 200 block of South Fourth for a two-vehicle accident with damage over $1,500. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Police were called to the 800 block of West Lafayette for a juvenile problem at 3:07 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Oak to assist Riverside EMS at 4:38 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Fifth and East Walnut at 11:46 p.m.
April 2
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 700 block of West Walnut at 1:58 a.m. The driver was issued a written warning for an equipment violation.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Walnut and North Fifth at 5:27 a.m. The driver was given a written warning for speed.
Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington for a civil disturbance at 7:49 a.m.
Police were called tooth 200 block of North Jefferson for a suspicious person at 8 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Newell to asset Riverside EMS at 11:47 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Mulberry for a unsecured building at 1:22 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Hickory for an assault at 1:37 p.m.
Police provided an escort for a funeral procession at 2:04 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Fifth for a domestic disturbance at 4:20 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Raymond Road to assist Riverside EMS at 6:32 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at the east junction at 8:45 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of Martin Avenue to assist Riverside EMS at 8:55 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Brianna and East Elm at 9:)8 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 1000 block of North Jefferson at 12:11 a.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 700 block of West Walnut at 2:07 a.m.
April 3
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 300 block of North Sixth Street at 7:36 a.m.
Police responded to a commercial burglar alarm in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 7:56 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a trespasser in the 600 block of West Washington at 10:07 a.m. Arrested was Thomas Wilson, 58, Watseka, for an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a driving suspended charge. Wilson was also found in possession o suspected methamphetamine after officers located a baggie of suspected meth in his pocket.
Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 1000 block of West Newell at 12:12 p.m.
Police responded to a public complain in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 12:52 p.m. Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 400 block of South Fourth Street at 2:54 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Second and Washington at 4:04 p.m. Arrested was Harold Wright, 51, Watseka, for driving while license revoked. He was transported to the county jail.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Ash at 5:13 p.m.
Police responded to a public complaint in the 500 block of East Hickory at 6 p.m.
Police responded to a possible violation of an order of protection in the 500 block of East Hickory at 8:10 p.m.
Police responded to a traffic complaint in the 700 block of West Walnut at 8:55 p.m.
Police responded to call about a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North Madison at 10:58 p.m.
April 4
Police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of East Walnut at 4:53 a.m. Arrested was Jerry Godby Jr, 32, Watseka for aggravated domestic battery. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of East Walnut at 8:40 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 100 block of North Eight at 10:44 a.m.
Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 10:53 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 100 block of North Madison at 11:49 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a domestic dispute in the area of Second and Walnut at 1:36 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 1:51 p.m. Arrested was Marlan Johnson, 32, Watseka, for domestic battery. He was taken to the county jail.
Police assisted Riverside EMS on a call in the 200 block of North Second Street at 1:55 p.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block o East Cherry at 5:22 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of South Eighth at 5:45 p.m.
April 5
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 5;54 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 11:08 a.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 100 block of South Eighth at 3:10 p.m.
Police responded to a possible burglary attempt in the 500 block of South Second Street at 3:13 p.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the area of Eight and Oak at 4:48 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 200 block of North Fourth Street at 5:08 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 700 block of North Chicago at 8:38 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Walnut at 9:09 p.m. A verbal warning for one headlight was given.