COUNTY
Arrests
On May 21 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Gregory Stakulo-Stolte, 18, of Lyons. According to police reports, Stukalo-Stolte was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and speeding. Staukalo-Stolte was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On May 20 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tyler Hamlin, 30, of Watseka. According to police reports, Hamlin was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hamlin was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.