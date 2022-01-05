COUNTY
On Jan. 4 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 3000 N approximately 1/10th of a mile west of US Highway 45/52. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Omar A. Lopez, 48, of Bradley, was westbound on 3000 N. Lopez lost traction due to ice on the road, spun around and entered the north ditch. The vehicle came to a rest on the driver's side in standing water. There was more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.