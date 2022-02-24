CITY
Watseka
Feb. 22
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 5:27 a.m. A verbal warning for multiple violations was given.
Police responded to a call about illegal burning in the 500 block of North Fifth Street at 6:44 a.m.
Police responded to a possible order of protection in the 500 block of East Hickory at 3:36 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at North and Wabash at 5:52 p.m. a verbal warning for defective taillights was given.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Sixth Street at 9:11 p.m.
police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:23 p.m.