COUNTY
On Dec. 22 Ashley N. Johnson, 36, of Danville, was arrested at the Iroquois County Courthouse. Johnson was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for residential burglary and theft between $500 and $10,000. Johnson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On Dec. 24 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Christian M. Miller-Grobe, 25, who is currently homeless. According to police reports, Miller-Grobe was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of controlled substance charge and criminal damage to property under $500. Miller-Grobe was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On Dec. 24 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Roscoe Durflinger Jr., 32, Gilman. According to police reports, Durflinger was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense. Durflinger was then to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.