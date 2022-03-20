CITY
Watseka
March 16
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 500 block of East Walnut at 12:)5 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 100 block of South Fourth Street at 7:47 a.m.
Police conducted an escort in the 200 block of South Fourth Street at 11:24 a.m.
Police responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of West Walnut at 12:41 p.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the area o Fourth and North at 1:03 p.m.
Police responded to a call about harassment by telephone in the 200 block of West Walnut at 1:08 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fourth and Ash at 3:52 p.m. A verbal warning for talking on a cell phone was given.
Police responded to the area of Kay and Oak to recover a hypodermic needle that someone found at 5:18 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Walnut at Ernest Grove Parkway at 5:21 p.m. Cited was Evan Lindgren, 25, Watseka, for operation of an uninsured vehicle. He posted bond and was released.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of East Ash at 6:59 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 700 block of South Fifth Street at 7:19 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Yount and Park at 7:50 p.m. A verbal warning for faulty wiring was given.
Police located a person illegally burning in the 300 block of West Oak at 8;13 p.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 300 block of East Walnut at 9:11 p.m.
March 17
Police conducted a traffic stop at the east junction of Route 1 and U.S. 24 at 2:21 a.m. Cited was Deanna Oliphant, 23, Phoenix, Illinois, for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 800 block of East Walnut t 9:25 a.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 10:32 a.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 4:25 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the area of Fifth and Elm at 5:28 p.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 700 block of North Jefferson at 6:14 p.m.
Police responded to a call about harassment in the 500 block of West Pleasant at 6:25 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the 500 block of South Fourth at 7:32 p.m.
Police responded to a child custody dispute in the 500 block of West Walnut at 8;12 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the area o Seventh and Oak at 8:47 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of West Walnut at 8:57 p.m.
Police conducted at traffic stop on Elm Street near Cable Line Road at 9:04 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police conducted numerous business check and walk throughs at 10:25 p.m.
Police were called to Iroquois Memorial Hospital to assist Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:55 p.m.
Police received a report of a reckless driver entering town on North Jefferson at 10:55 p.m. Upon further investigation the call was unfounded.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Jefferson investigating a suspicious vehicle at 11:12 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of Wet Walnut for a business check/walk through at 11:14 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West North for a suspicious person at 11:34 p.m.
Police responded to an 9-1-1 open line in the 600 block of South Second at 11:35 p.m. Upon further investigation the call was unfounded.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 100 block of South Belmont Avenue at 11:47 p.m. The driver was given a warning for improper lane usage.
March 18
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut for a suspicious person at 1:12 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of West Walnut for a city ordinance violation at 1:27 a.m.
Police were called to North State Route 1 for an animal complaint at 7:04 a.m.
Police were called to East Ash and North Seventh for an animal complaint at 12:03 p.m.
Police were called to South Fourth and East Mulberry for an animal complaint at 1:19 p.m.
Police were called to the 1100 block of East Walnut for an abandoned vehicle at 2:03 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of Bell Road for a suspicious unoccupied vehicle at 2:51 p.m.
Police were called about threats and harassment of someone in the 500 block of East Oak at 2:57 p.m.
Police were called to 2338 East 1600 North Road to assist Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:53 p.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 500 block of West Walnut at 11:31 p.m.
March 19
Police were called to West Hickory and North Second for an animal complaint at 2:24 p.m. Police were called to the 100 block of West Fleming for a person who was loitering at 5:02 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut for a domestic disturbance at 5:29 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut for a domestic disturbance at 5:31 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Raymond Road for a two-vehicle traffic accident with damages totaling under $1,500 at 8:13 p.m. No other information was released on the report.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Cherry for a civil matter at 8:26 p.m.