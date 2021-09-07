COUNTY
Arrests
Kyle E. Warner, 29, of Crescent City, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail Sept. 2. According to police reports, Warner had an Iroquois County warrant for possession of methamphetamine under five grams. Warner posted the required bond and was released.
On Sept. 6 Brandon S. Bennett, 42, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to serve a sentence for aggravated DUI.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brenton T. Barnes, 27, of Danville Sept 3. According to police reports, Barnes was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for burglary and theft over $500. Barnes was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrayed Elizabeth A. Hunter, 34, of Paxton, Sept. 4. According to police reports, Hunter was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for burglary. Hunter was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrests Miranda Williams, 29, of Stockland, Sept. 7. According to police reports, Williams was charged with domestic battery. Williams was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Accidents
On Aug. 30, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident on County Road 700 East at the County Road 3400 North intersection. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by April J. Gibs, 47, of Hanover Park, was northbound on 700 East. A vehicle being driven by Patrick D. Peters, 30, of Herscher was eastbound on 3400 North. Gibbs stopped at the stop sign and did not see Peters and proceeded into the intersection, striking the passenger side of his vehicle. There were no injuries reported and more than $1,500 in damage was done to both vehicles. Gibbs was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at a stop intersection.
On Sept. 6 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident at the intersection fo County Road 1000 North just east of County Road 2000 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Daniel A. Muller, 52, of Rankin, was traveling east on 1000 North when he swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle entered the south ditch, striking a culvert and then a utility pole. There was more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle and severe damage to the utility pole. Muller was transported to Hoopeston Hospital by Milford EMS for suspended minor injuries. Muller was issued a citation for no valid driver’s license.
TOWN
Milford
Milford Police arrested Christopher E. Musser, 47, Cissna Park, on Sept. 3. According to police reports, Musser was charged with possession of methamphetamine under five grams. Muser was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posited the required bond.
Milford Police arrested Lance D. Pierce, 32, of Milford, Sept. 3. According to police reports, Pierce was charged with possession of methamphetamines under five grans. Pierce was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Clifton
Clifton Police arrested Ryan K. Lowery, 44, of Ashkum, Sept. 6. According to police reports, Lowery was charged with domestic battery and violation of an order of protection. Lowery was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Sheldon
Sheldon Police arrested Laurie Adkins, 46, of Kentland, Indiana, Sept. 6. According to police reports, Adkins was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for a traffic offense. Adkins was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
CITY
Sept. 2
Police assisted Riverside EMS with a Lifeline call in the 300 block of East Oak at 2:47 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a man with a gun threatening sdneon in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 4:04 a.m. No one was located in the area.
Police responded to a call about an assault in the 100 block of East Oak Street at 6:56 a.m.
Sept. 3
Police responded to a call regarding fraud in the 400 block of East Walnut at 10:12 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 400 block of North Veterans Parkway at 11:19 a.m. The driver was given a warning for improper display of registration.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Eighth at 1:24 p.m.
Police responded to a city ordinance violation in the 600 block of East Walnut at 1:31 p.m.
Police responded to a report of a reckless driver entering Watseka from Route 1 South but were unable to locate the vehicle.
Police responded to a call regarding an assault in the 200 block of West Oak at 5:20 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 500 block of West Walnut at 10:54 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was given a warning for an equipment violation.
Police responded to a complaint of loud music in the 100 block of North Sixth at 11:53 p.m.
Police arrested Tarrence Munson, 43, Watseka, in the 100 block of North Sixth at 12:03 a.m. for an active Iroquois County warrant.
Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 500 block of North Third at 12:58 p.m. Police responded to a call about a theft in the 300 block of West Walnut at 6:58 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 300 block of West Walnut at 7:56 p.m.
Police responded to a call for assistance in the 700 block of West Walnut at 8:59 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the 200 block of West Walnut at 9:57 p.m.
Sept. 5
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 300 block of East Oak Street at 10:52 a.m.
Police responded to call about an unwanted person in the 500 block of Martin Avenue at 1:34 p.m. Police responded to a call about threats in the 800 block of West Walnut at 1:59 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a person with mental issues in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 8:35 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Jefferson and Main at 9:41 p.m. A verbal warning for improper lighting was given.
Sept. 6
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute on U.S. 24 at the west bride at 12:26 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Walnut at 12:34 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 2:05 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the area of Fifth and Walnut at 10:10 a.m.
Police responded to call about an animal complaint in the 200 block of East Fairman at 11:34 a.m. Police responded to a call about a fight in progress and that one of the people possibly had a gun in the 500 block of East Oak Street at 1:26 p.m. During the investigation a BB gun resembling a revolver was recovered. Arrested was Darrell Jones Jr., 31, Hoopeston, for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property over $300. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Police responded to a public complaint in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 1:33 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 3:20 p.m. A verbal warning for failing to secure new registration was given.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 300 block of North Fourth Street at 3:40 p.m.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 700 block of East Walnut at 5:17 p.m.