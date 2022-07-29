CITY
Watseka
July 27
Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 500 block of Martin Avenue at 12:02 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of North Madison at 11 a.m.
Police took a theft report at the Watseka Police Department at 2:01 a.m.
Police responded to a burglary call in the 500 block of East Ash at 2:29 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 900 block of South Belmont at 3:41 p.m.
Police responded to a panic alarm in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 6:19 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint call in the 500 block of North Second at 5;08 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Wet Walnut at 5:50 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 400 block of East Cherry at 8:22 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Second about a domestic disturbance at 11 p.m.
July 28
Police were called to the 1400 block of East Walnut to assist Riverside Ems at 10:19 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of North Veterans Parkway at 12:12 p.m.
Police were called to teh 1600 block of East Walnut about soliciting at 4:15 p.m.
Police were called to teh 1500 block of East Walnut about soliciting at 5;)7 p.m.
Police were called to teh 1600 block of East Walnut about an animal complaint at 5:27 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Fourth about a battery at 7:05 p.m. Arrested was Eric L. Norris, 44, of Watseka. Norris was I-bonded and released without further incident.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Eighth about harassment at 7:13 p.m.
Police were called to the block of 2000 East 1700 North for a golf cart inspection at 7:55 p.m.