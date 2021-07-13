COUNTY
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Harold E. Alliss, 27, Beaverville, July 7. According to police reports, Alliss was charged with violation of an order of protection. Alliss was also wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear on a criminal damage to property charge. Alliss was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On July 7 Shrilawn M. Bailey, 41, Bradley turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to serve a sentence for driving while license revoked.
On July 7 James L. Davenport, 37, Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to serve a sentence for driving while license revoked.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident on County Road 2200 East approximately one-quarter mile south of County Road 2400 North on July i. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Kaleb L. Salzman, 25, Donovan, was northbound on 2200 East when a deer entered his path from the cornfield. Salzman was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dylan L. Jones, 20, Milford, July 11. According to police reports, Jones was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol over .08 BAC. Jones was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident July 12 at the entrance of the Gilman Dollar General parking lot. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Caleb J. Schultz, 31, of Fort Hood, Texas, was backing his tractor/trailer from the loading area. A vehicle driven by Barbara A. Wagner, 68, Onarga, was waiting for traffic in order to exit the parking lot onto South Crescent Street. Schultz did not see Wagner in his mirror and struck the rear passenger of the cr with the rear passenger side of his trailer. There was more than $1,500 in damage to Wagner’s vehicle. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.
TOWN
Milford
Milford Police arrested Justin A. Sellars, 26, Milford, July 7. According to police reports, Sellars was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Sellars was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
CITY
Watseka
July 8-9
Officers conducted a stop of a bicycle near South Second at 12:30 a.m. for not having a headlight on his bike. The bicyclist received a warning.
Officers responded to a false alarm call at a business in the 800 block of West Lafayette Street at 12:39 a.m.
Officers stopped a suspicious vehicle behind a business in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 12:41 p.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a truck in the area of East Sheridan and North Third at 1 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Officers responded to a verbal domestic call at the library at 2:24 p.m. Officers asked the people to leave the property.
Officers responded to a possible drub overdose in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 5:15 p.m.
Officers responded to a civil matter between a landlord and tenant in the 500 block of North Second at 8:26 p.m.
Officers were called to the Watseka Pool for two suspicious people walking around while the pool was closed at 8:41 p.m.
July 10
Officers responded to a noice complaint in the 300 block of North Sixth at 12:42 a.m.
Officers responded to a call of an unwanted person at a residence in the 800 block of North Virginia.
Officers were called to a business in the 200 block of East Cherry at 3:31 p.m. for a broken window.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of North Fifth at 6:48 p.m. for loud music.
Officers were called to the area of North Second and West Oak at 7:18 p.m. for a female who as wanted on Kankakee County and Iroquois County warrants. Melissa Morefield was arrested and transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Walnut at 7;30 p.m. Officers took a report about a domestic battery that had happened several days before and is under investigation.
July 11
Officers responded to a call in the 500 block of West Walnut at 12:55 a.m. for an intoxicated person.
Officers responded to a call of illegal fireworks in the area of North Second and West Hickory at 2:46 p.m.
Officers were called to a fight in progress in the 200 block of West Mulberry at 4:16 a.m. When officers arrived the fight was just verbal. Officers were able to convince the drunk male to leave to stop the fighting.
Officers were called to a hotel in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:01 p.m. for some unwanted individuals Officers gave them their options.
Officers responded to reports of juveniles braking into an abandoned home in the 500 block of East Ash at 2:30 p.m. Officers responded handspike to the parents of the juveniles.