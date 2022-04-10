CITY
Watseka
April 6
Police were called to the 100 block of North Sixth for an unwanted person at 7:07 a.m.
Police provided an escort for a funeral procession at 10:04 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Locust for a city ordinance violation at 12:29 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of South Fourth for harassment at 4:01 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Ash about an assault at 4:14 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of South Third for a civil matter at 5:02 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Fleming for downed power lines at 5:13 p.m.
Police were called to South Third and East Washington about a suspicious person at 6:40 p.m.
April 7
Police were called to the 300 block of East Walnut about a possible wanted person at 1:46 p.m. Arrested was Connor F. Wallace, 29, Watseka, for an Iroquois County arrant for driving on a suspended drivers license.
Police were called to the 500 block of South Second for a residential structure fire at 11:01 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Oak about a domestic battery at 11:30 a.m.
Police Police were called to the 500 block of North Fourth for a residential walk-through with the landlord at 12:38 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut for a disturbance at 2:01 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Fourth for a violation of orders or protection at2:48 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of West Washington about a theft at 3:19 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Walnut for a suspicious occupied vehicle at 8;16 p.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of North Virginia to assist Riverside EMS at 11:39 p.m.
April 8
Police were called to the 200 block of East Walnut to temporarily block traffic for a businesses at 11:15 a.m.
Police were called to the 1000 block of East Walnut for fraud at 11:27 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Veterans Parkway for an investigation at 12:09 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Mulberry for a civil standby at 12:28 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Fourth for a burglary at 3:32 p.m. Police were called to the 300 block of East Walnut for a 9-1-1 hangup at 6:53 p.m. The call was unfounded.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Eighth about a suspicious vehicle at 7:15 p.m.
Police were called tot eh 400 block of East Cherry for a vehicle complaint at 9 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of East Locust about a juvenile problem at 10:05 p.m.
April 9
Police were called to the 500 block of West Walnut for a business walk-through at 12:03 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Oak for a business walk-through at 12:08 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Walnut for a business walk-through at 12:15 a.m.
Police were called to West Park and South Yount Avenue for a disabled vehicle at 7:45 a.m.
Police provided an escort for a funeral procession at 10:01 a.m.
Police provided an escort for funeral procession at 2:20 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of South Fourth for harassment at 4:28 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second for a violation of an order of protection at 4:46 p.m.
Police were called to South Second and West Cherry absit a domestic disturbance at 7:38 p.m.