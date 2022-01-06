CITY
Watseka
Jan. 4
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the area of Walnut and Second Street at 12 a.m.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 5:18 a.m.
Police responded to a fight in progress in the 700 block of West Walnut at 9:32 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Adams and Second street at 3:19 p.m. A verbal warning for disobeying a stop sign was given.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 3:22 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of Loveridge Lane at 6:46 p.m.