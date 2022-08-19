CITY
Watseka
Aug. 15
Police assisted Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police with an incident in the 100 block of Lakeview Court at 10:31 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a battery in the 300 block of North Fifth Street at 10:33 p.m.
Aug. 16
Police assisted Riverside Ems in the 400 block of East Oak at 12:14 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the area of Second and Walnut at 7:26 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of East Walnut at 9:08 a.m.
Police responded to a traffic accident in the 800 block of East Walnut at 1:19 p.m. According to police reports, a 2005 Ford operated by Stuart Nimz, Watseka, was turning into a private drive from Walnut when he struck a 2022 Honda motorcycle operating by Aston Demers, Watseka, was westbound on Walnut. Demers was taken to Riverside hospital with injuries and he was cited for operation of an uninsured vehicle and violation of classification for no motorcycle endorsement. Nimz was cited for failure to yield turning left. Damage was in excess of $1,500.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 500 block of North Second Street at 2:04 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated person in the 300 block of East Walnut at 2:10 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 3:38 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a hit and run accident in the 500 block of East Mulberry at 5;07 p.m. This remains under investigation.
Police responded to a call about a dispute in the 800 block of East Walnut at 6:11 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a civil dispute in the 500 block of West Park at 6:33 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a dispute in the 500 block of West Walnut at 7 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suicidal person in the 400 block of North Third Street at 10:01 p.m.
Police conducted a security check in the 200 block of East Walnut at 10:28 p.m.
Aug. 17
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 500 block of Martin Avenue at 6:13 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Walnut at 8:42 p.m. Cited was Frankey Loniello, Woodland, for speeding. He posted bond and was released.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 300 block of East Walnut at 2:38 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 200 block of Fairman Avenue at 7:16 p.m. Arrested was Hang Y. Cartwright, 60, Milford, for public intoxicate and use of intoxicating compounds. She was taken to the county jail.
Police were called to the 400 block of West Walnut about an unwanted person at 10:09 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Jefferson and West North at 10:29 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East WaLnut about a domestic disturbance at 10:34 p.m.
Aug. 18
Police were called to the 100 block of North Sixth about a domestic disturbance at 12:59 a.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of South Western Avenue for a welfare check at 10:22 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Elm about a juvenile issue at 10:28 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of South Fourth for a disturbance at 4:20 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Fourth and East Walnut at 4:50 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut about harassment at 5:23 p.m.
Police were called to South Fifth and East Mulberry about a juvenile problem at 6:29 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 8:05 p.m.