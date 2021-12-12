COUNTY
On Dec. 9 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jonathan D. Santos, 30, of Gilman. According to police reports, Santos was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for burglary and theft. Santos was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On Dec. 11 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jerome Bennett, 19, of Hammond, Indiana. According to police reports, Bennett was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of cannabis between 30 and 50 grams charge. Bennett was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
Dec. 9
Police were called to the 400 block of East Ash for a theft at 3:27 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block o West Main for a civil matter at 3:50 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Belmont for a threat at 6:45 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of Eat Walnut for a theft at 8:55 p.m.
Police were called to North Eighth and East Ash to assist Livingston County Sheriff’s Police locate an armed person driving a late model SUV. The person was located by police and relate to Livingston County Sheriff’s Police.
Dec. 10
Police were called tot eh 200 block of North Fourth to give an individual assistance at 10:33 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Eighth for a violation of an order of proaction at 12:13 p.m.
Police assistance was requested n the 100 block of South Belmont at 2:33 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of South Belmont at 2:49 p.m. to assist Riverside EMS.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Brianna Drive for a possible stolen vehicle at 2:51 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Ash for a welfare check of an individual at 3:49 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Oak for suspicious circumstances at 6:58 p.m.
Dec. 11
Police were called to the 900 block of Southerner’s Second for a welfare check of an individual at 12:33 p.m.
Police were called for assistance at a residence in the 200 block of East Hickory at 2:01 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of East Cherry about a domestic disturbance at 4:57 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut about harassment at 6:15 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Yount Avenue about an intoxicated person at 6:19 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Oak to assist Riverside EMS at 6:29 p.m.