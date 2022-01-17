COUNTY
Accidents:
On Jan. 9 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident on County Road 2200 East at approximately 2550 North. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Natalie L. Sapp, 20, Bradley, was southbound on 2200 East wen he vehicle began to lose control and enter the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Eric P. Moore, 30, of Martinton. Moore attempted to maneuver towards the east ditch but struck the vehicle driven by Sapp, causing damage in excess of $2,500. There were no injuries reported and no citations were issued.
On Jan. 14, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 3100 East near 2910 North. according to police reports, a vehicle driven by Caleb M. Roberts, 19, of Donovan was traveling south on 3100 East when he maneuvered to miss a deer. Roberts’ vehicle left the road and entered the east ditch. Roberts continued in the ditch traveling south until colliding with the field entrance. Roberts was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accidents. No injuries were reported.
On Jan. 9 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on North Secor Street south of Sixth Street, no town listed. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Jorge C. Andrade, 50, Gilman, was traveling south on North Secor Street. The driver lost control of the vehicle and skidded on the ice covered road, going off the road and hitting a utility pole on the east side. No significant damage was done to the utility pole but the vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On Jan. 14, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 1700 North approximately three-tenths of a mile east of County Road 850 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Robert L. Harris, 47, Watseka, was eastbound on 1700 North and lost traction due to ice on the roadway. The vehicle skidded off the road and entered the south ditch. The vehicle struck and damaged several pine trees on the private property located there. There was more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Arrests:
On Jan. 12, Joshua A. Cravero, 32, (no town listed on the report), turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to begin serving a 180 day sentence for failure to comply with the sex offender registration act.
On Jan. 13 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrayed Barbra A. Shields, 46, Goodwine. According to police reports, Shields was charged with possession of methamphetamine less than five grams and posses of drug paraphernalia. Shields was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On Jan,. 15 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Zachary T. WEst, 25, of Danville. According to police reports, West was wanted on two Ford County warrants for failure to appear on misdemeanor charges. Wet was also wanted on a Champaign County warrant for failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. West was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
Jan. 13
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 100 block of North Sixth Street at 2:30 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 misdial in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 11:16 a.m.
Police responded to a call about fraud in the 300 block of North Third Street at 12:20 p.m.
Police responded to the 300 block of West Victory for a person who located a hypodermic needle at 2:29 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Walnut. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.
Police responded to a call about a person who was suicidal in the 100 block of South Brown at 6:52 p.m.
Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 300 block of West Park at 5:02 p.m.
Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 400 block of East Elm at 6:19 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 7;46 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unruly person in the 200 block of East Fairman at 9:34 p.m.
Jan. 14
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 800 block of East Walnut at 12:27 p.m.
Police responded to a call about retail theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 1:29 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 1:52 p.m. A verbal warning was given for invalid registration.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 500 block of South Fifth Street at 2:23 p.m.
Police responded to a theft call in the 100 block of West Walnut at 2:24 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 300 block of East Walnut at 5:15 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of North Jefferson at 6:57 p.m.
Police responded to a call about phone harassment in the 400 block of East Oak at 7:25 p.m.
Jan. 15
Police responded to a call about criminal damage in the 700 block of North Jefferson at 1:24 a.m.
Police assisted disabled motorists in the area of 2280 East 1850 North Road at 9:29 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 700 block of East Locust at 4:50 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 200 block of South Oppyville at 6:38 p.m.
Jan. 16
Police responded to an alarm in the 400 block of North Brianna Drive at 7:02 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Fourth and Walnut at 6:16 p.m. Cited was Amanda Pearson, 31, Gilman, for operation of an uninsured vehicle and no valid driver’s license. She posted bond and was released.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Oak and Kay at 6:40 p.m. A verbal warning for expired registration and obstructed plates was given.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Second and Mulberry at 7:31 p.m.
Police responded to a call about fireworks in the 200 block of West North Street at 9 p.m.
Police responded to a call about fireworks in the 300 block of North Fourth at 9:24 p.m.