COUNTY
Arrests
On Aug. 14 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Benjamin A. Hartman, 37, of Rankin. According to police reports, Hartman was charged with attempted theft and criminal damage to state supported property. Hartman was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On Aug. 14 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Samatha L. Hartman, 40, of Rankin. According to police reports, Hartman was charged with attempted theft and criminal damage to state supported property. Hartman was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
Accidents
On Aug. 15 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road 1850 N and County Road 2230 . According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Kamryn K. Overacker, 17, of rural Watseka, was eastbound on 1850 N. For unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway and entered the north ditch and became airborne after it hit the embankment of 2230 E. The vehicle then entered a bean field on the east side of 2230 E and rolled end over end twice, coming to rest on its roof. The airbags deployed and Overacker was transported to IMH by Riverside EMS for minor suspected injuries. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage and no citations were issued.
On Aug. 15 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road 3250 N and County Road 600E. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Victor O. Harling, 25, of Clifton, was eastbound on 3250 N. The vehicle then proceeded through the T-intersection and entered and struck the east embankment. The vehicle then proceeded to strike a T-intersection road sign and entered a corn field. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. Harling was issued citations for leaving the scene of a property damage accident and for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. No injuries were reported.
TOWN
Milford
Arrests
On Aug,. 16 Milford Police arrested James R. Layden, 39, of Allerton. According to police reports, Layden was charged with aggravated battery. Layden was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
Aug. 13
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 500 block of East Hickory at 10:44 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fifth and Oak at 10:57 p.m. Cited was Mickey Loniello, 22, Woodland, for disobeying a stop sign and illegal transportation now alcohol. He posted bond and was released.
Aug. 14
Police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of West North Street at 12:28 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 700 block of Raymond Road at 12:36 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a person with mental issues in the 500 block of East Grant at 5:52 a.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 300 block of West Walnut at 4:28 p.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 300 block of East Cherry Street at 5:14 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the area of Fifth and Mulberry at 5:44 p.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 open line in the 500 block of North Second Street at 8:31 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 300 block of West Park at 9:28 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 100 block of West North Street at 9:42 p.m.
Police observed a person trespassing on property in the 400 block of West Walnut at 10:20 p.m. Arrested was Eric Norris, 44, Watseka, for criminal trespassing and violation of bail bond. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a call about a trespasser in the 400 block of West Walnut at 10:14 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a person with mental issues in the 500 block of East Grant at 11:02 p.m.
Aug. 15
Police responded to a 9-1-1- misdial in the 300 block of East Walnut at 12:46 p.m.
Police responded to a call about theft in the 500 block of East Walnut at 12:47 p.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of South Belmont at 1:59 p.m.
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to property in the 300 block of South Fourth Street at 4:15 p.m.
Police responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 500 block of North Market at 3:07 p.m.
Police responded to a cilvil dispute in the 500 block of East Walnut at 6:18 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 400 block of North Fourth Street at 6:18 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 400 block of East Oak at 9:52 p.m.