CITY
Watseka
Oct. 11
Police were called to the 800 block of West Lafayette to assist Riverside EMS at 10:11 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a disabled vehicle in the 800 block of West Walnut at 10:44 p.m.
Oct. 12
Police were called to the 400 block of East Oak for a welfare check at 12:07 a.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of West Walnut at 7:22 a.m. about a disabled vehicle.
Police were called to the 400 block of West North to assist Watseka Fire with a vehicle fire at 11 a.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of South Western Avenue about a domestic disturbance at 12:01 p.m. Arrested was Kelly J. Wilson, 49, Watseka. Wilson was charged with domestic battery and transported top the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Fifth for a residential alarm at 12:14 p.m.
Police were called to the 1400 block of East Walnut for a 9-1-1 hangup at 1:13 p.m.
Oct. 13
Police were called to the 300 block of North Sixth about a domestic dispute at 1:14 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at South Fifth and East Lincoln at 1:49 a.m. Cited was Austin Archer, 29, of Watseka, for operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration. Archer was I-bonded and released.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Park about loud music at 2:08 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Rosewood for a welfare check at 5:39 p.m.