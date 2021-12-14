COUNTY
On Dec. 12 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Theodore B. Scheidler, 38, of Watseka. According to police reports, Schiedler was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with domestic battery. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Dec. 12 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 2080 East near 13509 North. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Celina Arteaga, 41 of Watseka, was traveling north on County Road 2080 East when for an unknown reason her vehicle left the road and entered the west ditch. Arteaga’s vehicle struck the ditch embankment causing airbag deployment and more than $1,500 in damage. Arteaga drove out of the ditch and left the scene without reporting the accident. Arteaga sustained no injuries and was cited for failing to reduce speeding to avoid an accident, no valid driver’s license, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.