COUNTY
Arrests
On Aug. 14, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Roscoe Durflinger, 31, of Gilman. According to police reports, Durlinger was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with domestic battery. Durflinger was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Aug. 16, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested William King, 28, of Watseka. According to police reports, King was charged with domestic battery. King was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Aug. 17 Iroquois County Sheriff’s P police arrested Tiffany Walker, 28, of Watertown, Indiana. According to police reports, Walker was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear for driving while license is revoked. Walker as transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents
On Aug. 14, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident near the Budget Host Motel in Gilman. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Roscoe J. Durflinger, 31, Gilman, was traveling southbound on South Crescent Street in Gilman. Durflinger began to execute a left hand turn into the Budget Host parking lot, however he failed to see a northbound vehicle. Durflinger struck the northbound vehicle driven by Jeffery D. Benz, 20, Onarga. Durflinger was ticketed for driving while license suspended and failure to yield while turning left. Minor injuries were reported.
On Aug. 16, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 700 East and 2950 North. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Brandon N, Beverage, 31, of Hoopeston, was traveling north on 700 East and disobeying a stop sign at the marked intersection. Beverage proceeded through the intersection and was truck by a westbound vehicle driven by Richard L. Dauphin, 68, of Essex. Beverage was ticketed for failure to yield or stop at an intersection. Minor injuries were reported.
CITY
Watseka
Aug. 19
Police conducted a traffic stop of of a vehicle at South Fourth and Mulberry at 8:12 a.m. The driver of the vehicle was given a verbal warning for speed.
Police responded to a 911 call from a business in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 10:25 a.m. Upon investigation the call was determined to have been made by an employee by mistake.
Police arrested Stephanie Lowhorn, 47, Watseka, on an Iroquois County warrant in the 700 block of West Walnut at 7:21 p.m.
Police requested Riverside EMS at 8:03 p.m. for an individual at Porter Avenue and South Ninth for an individual who had sustained an injury while riding his bicycle.
Aug. 20
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 700 block of East Walnut at 12:15 a.m. The driver was given a verbal warning for speed.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Chicago to asset another agency at 9:47 a.m.
Police were called to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut for theft at 2 p.m. The suspect (unnamed in the report) was I-bonded and released.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 500 block of Wet Washington at 2:19 p.m.
Police responded to a call of trespassing in the 200 block of East Ash at 2:27 p.m. Police responded to a call of threats and harassment at a business in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 4 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person at East Coney and South Fifth at 4:15 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a missing juvenile in the 200 block of South Second at 8:59 p.m. Shortly after arriving on scene the juvenile was found.