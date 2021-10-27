CITY
Watseka
Oct. 26
Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the west junction at 12:36 p.m. According to police reports, a 2020 Dodge pickup operated by Roger Allen, Urbana, was westbound on Walnut when he failed to stop for a red light and struck a 1997 Buick sedan operated by Keri Perkins of Momence. Three occupants in the Perkins vehicle were transported to IMH by Riverside EMS with minor injuries. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500 and Allen was cited for disobeying a traffic control device.
Police responded to a call about harassment in the 400 block of North Market at 12:45 p.m.
Police took a theft report at the police department at 4:42 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a vehicle that had struck a mailbox in the 300 block of West north Street at 4:54 p.m. According rot police reports, a 2013 Kia operating by Theresa Dato, Watseka, left the roadway and struck mailboxes owned by Curtis Riston, also from Watseka. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500 and no citations or injuries were reported.
Police responded to a theft in the 100 block of East Walnut at 7:53 p.m.