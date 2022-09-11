COUNTY
Arrests
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Paul Wiak, 48, Palos Hills, Sept. 7. According to police reports, Weak was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for unlawful use of a weapon. Wiak was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Marria K. Larosa, 58, of Summit, Sept. 7. According to police reports, Larosa was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Larosa was taken into custody after a traffic stop of a vehicle in which she was a passenger. A probably cause search led to the discovery of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Larosa was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Lawrence E. Otto, 67, of Gilman, Sept. 7. According to police reports, Otto was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving under the influence. Otto was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On Sept. 7 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Manuel Urquizo-Heredia, 27, of Orland Park. According to police reports, Urguizo-Heredia was charged with speeding, driving while license suspended, and obstructing identification. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
More from this section
Watseka
Sept. 8
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driving with not headlights at Veterans Parkway and Elm Street at 7:36 p.m. Cited was Jennifer Avalos, 24, Onarga, for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released.
Police responded to the 1700 block of East Walnut at 10:46 p.m. about an unwanted person. Arrested was Mary Meszaros, 68, Thawville, for obstruction of justice, resisting police, and criminal trespass to land. She was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 200 block of East Fairman at 7:40 p.m. Arrested was Pamela Lowe, 36, Watseka, on an outstanding Macon County warrant for failure to appear on a retail theft charge. She was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 500 block of North Fourth at 7:31 p.m. Arrested was Fallon Mulkey, 20, Watseka, for domestic battery. She was taken to the county jail.