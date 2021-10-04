COUNTY
Arrests
On Sept. 28, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Garrett J. Coffey, 37, of Piper City. According to police reports, Garrett was charged with speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone, driving while license suspended, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Garrett was taken to the Iroquois CountyJail where he posted the required bond.
On Sept. 28, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kristine L. Merse, 55, of Sheldon. According to police reports, Merse was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and riving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol. Merse was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
On Oct. 2 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Reginald E. Snyder Jr., 33, of Watseka. According to police reports, Snyder was charged with aggravated battery. Snyder was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On Oct. 3 Iroquois County Sherff’s Police arrested Ryan D. Morrow, 37, of Tallula. According to police reports, Morrow was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful concealment of death. Morrow was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Accidents
On Oct. 2 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 1900 North just west of County Road 1150 East. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Michael T. Munger, 18, of Paxton was westbound on 1900 North when he fell asleep at the wheel. Munger’s vehicle then entered the north ditch, impacting the sides and being spun around. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On. Oct. 2 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident on County Road 3400 North at the intersection of County Road 700 East. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Michael A. Berryhill, 36, of Loda, was northbound on 700 East. A vehicle driven by Terrance A. Hughes, 55, of Clifton was traveling west on 3400 North. Berryhill failed to yield right of way to Hughes causing a collision in the intersection. There was more than $1,500 in damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
TOWN
Milford
On Sept. 28, Milford Police arrested Travis J. Morris, 26, of St. Anne. According to police reports, Morris was charged with disobeying a top size, improper lane usage and driving under the influence of alcohol. Morris was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the queried bond.
On Oct. 2 Milford Police arrested Dean E. Fisk, 37, of Milford. According to police reports, Fisk was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for criminal damage to property. Fisk was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Clifton
On Sept. 29 Clifton Police arrested Brett Wehrmann, 52, of Clifton. According to police reports, Wehrmann was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for harassment. Wehrmann was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
CITY
Watseka
Oct. 2
Police were called to the 100 block of East Cherry for suspicious activity at 11:52 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of West Walnut for a business check at 11:23 p.m.
Oct. 3
Police went to the 100 block of West Oak for a business check at 12:01 a.m.
Police went to the 100 block of West Walnut for a business check at 12:09 a.m.
police are called to the300 block of West Walnut at 2:23 a.m. to asset Riverside EMS.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Cherry at 2:24 p.m. for a suspicious person .
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at West Oak and Second streets at 4:02 a.m. The driver was given a warning for disobeying a traffic control device.
Police were called to the 600 block of East Walnut about a missing person at 10:59 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Market for a noise complaint at 11:31 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Ash for a domestic disturbance at 4:08 p.m.
Police were called tot he 500 block of East Oak about two juveniles who were trespassing at 5:38 p.m. The juveniles were released to a parent/guardian a short time later.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Oak about harassment b telephone at 7:32 p.m.
Police were called tot he 700 block of West Walnut about a report of a reckless driver at 7:47 p.m.