COUNTY
Arrests
On Aug. 3 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jesse K. McGehee, 40, of Gilman. According to police reports, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of East Park Street in Gilman after it was reported that McGehee was witnessed pushing 4- and 6-year-olds out of a moving vehicle. One of the victims sustained injuries from the incident. McGehee left the scene prior to police arrival. After an investigation, McGehee was located and taken into custody and charged with two counts of domestic batter, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of endangering the life of a child and violation fo an order of protection after being served. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Aug. 3 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Paul Wiak, 48, of Palos Hills. According to police reports, sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle Wiak was driving on State Route 39 near County Road 2000 North after it was observed to have non-illuminated registration light. A probably cause search of Wiak’s vehicle was conducted resulting in the discovery of a firearm. Wiak was discovered o have a revoked FOID card and as taken into custody and charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Hew as taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
Aug. 3
Police were called to the 500 block of East Ash for a residential alarm at 10:01 p.m.
Aug. 4
Police were called to the 400 block of East Elm to asset Riverside EMS at 4:03 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Brianna Driver about fraud at 7:59 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Raymond Road about harassment at 8:54 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut about an unwanted person at 8:54 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Walnut about an unwanted person at 11:28 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Fleming about an intoxicated person at 11:49 p.m.
Police were called to North Third and East Oak for a vehicle complaint at 12:08 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Walnut about fraud at 12:44 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Mulberry to assist Riverside Ems at 2 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of West Walnut about an unwanted person at 2:13 p.m. Arrested was Terrance Munson, 44, of Watseka. Munson was charged with criminal trespass to land and transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut for a welfare check at 9:41 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut about a civil issue at 11:40 p.m.
Aug. 5
Police responded o EASt Walnut and North Fourth about criminal damage to property at 2:58 a.m. Arrested was Eric L. Norris, 44, of Watseka. Norris was charged with criminal to damage to state supported property and unlawful use of a weapon. Norris was transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Veterans Parkway for a business alarm at 5:44 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at 10:30 a.m. Cite for operation of a vehicle with suspended registration was Tatyana N. Briner, 30, of Milford. Briner was I-bonded and relaxed without incident.
Police were called to North Second and West Walnut to assist Illinois State Police at 11 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Oak for criminal damage to property at 11:50 a.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut for a welfare check at 10:01 p.m.
Aug. 6
Police were called to the 100 block of South Fourth about a civil dispute at 1:50 a.m.
Police were called to East North and North Fourth about loud music at 4:52 a.m.
Police provided an escort for a funeral procession at 9:06 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1400 block of West Lafayette at 10;26 a.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Jackson about an unwanted person at 5:38 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of South Fourth about a vehicle complaint at 5:51 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of West Fleming about a suspicious person at 9:21 p.m.