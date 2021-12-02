CITY
Watseka
Nov. 29
Police responded to a call about an abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of East Walnut at 8:59 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a person with mental issues in the 200 block of North Monroe at 12:17 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 500 block of East Oak Street at 1:49 p.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 600 block of East Walnut at 5:33 p.m.
Police responded to a violation of an order of protection in the 500 block of North Sixth Street at 7:14 p.m. Arrested was Cole Tindle, 41, from Bolivar, Missouri. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 500 block of East Oak Street at 7:20 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 300 block of East Walnut at 7:26 p.m.
Nov. 30
Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 2:43 a.m.
Police conducted a civil stand-by in the 100 block of West Park Avenue at 8:53 a.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 10:45 a.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 100 block of West Oak at 11:33 a.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Walnut at 4:21 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 900 block of South Fifth Street at 8:21 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 300 block of West Oak Street at 8:28 p.m.
Police provided a public service in the 300 block of West Walnut at 9:01 p.m.
Dec. 1
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Walnut and Grant at 12:34 a.m. A verbal warning for defective equipment was given.
Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 100 block of North Sixth Street at 12:36 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Walnut at 3:33 p.m. A verbal warning for improper registration was given.
Police responded to a theft in the 500 block of East Hickory at 4:26 p.m.
Police responded to a call from a person who had located a discarded hypodermic needle in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 4:47 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 300 block of East Walnut at 6:47 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 100 block of East Ash at 6:59 p.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 500 block of West Walnut at 8:37 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a drug overdose in the 400 block of West Walnut at 9:46 p.m.