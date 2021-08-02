CITY
Watseka
July 30
Officers were called to the 500b lock of North Clarence Avenue to asset Riverside EMS at 3:51 a.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of East Cherry for a business alarm at 7;44 a.m.
Officers were called to the 300 block of West Victory in regard to a domestic disturbance at 7:53 a.m.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Walnut regarding a fight at 10:07 a.m. After investigation the argument was due to a semi truck blocking the lot.
Officers were called to the 200 block of WestWalnut regarding a hit and run traffic accident at 10:28 a.m. Police ares till investigating at this time.
Officers were called to the 10 block of North Madison regarding an unwanted person at a residence at 12:12 a.m.
Officers were called to East Walnut and North Fourth regarding a two-vehicle accident at 1:33 p.m. No citations were issued and no EMS was needed.
Officers responded to the 700 block of North Clarence Avenue for a domestic’s disturbance at 5:33 p.m.
Officers were called to the 100 block of West Oak about illegal burning at 8:47 p.m.
Officers seers called to the 300 block of East Walnut about a domestic disturbance at 10:28 p.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of West Walnut to asset Riverside EMS at 10:33 p.m.
July 31
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Eat Walnut for a welfare check of an individual at 12:27 a.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Fourth and East Hickory at 8:32 a.m. Driver Kevin Lambert, 34, of Watseka, was cited for driving with a suspended license.
Officers were called to the 700 block of East Elm about a two-vehicle accident at 3:33 p.m. No citations were issued and no ambulance was needed.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Tenth and East Walnut at 9:26 p.m. A warning for improper equipment was issued.
August 1
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 5:50 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 700 block of West Walnut at 9:45 a.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the area of Fourth and Oak at 12:22 p.m.
Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Fifth and Cherry at 5:50 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the 400 block of North Second at 6:26 p.m.