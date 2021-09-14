CITY
Watseka
Sept. 13
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 700 block of West Walnut at 10:16 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of Lakeview Court at 1:39 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 2:54 p.m. A verbal warning for no valid registration was given.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 3:44 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suicidal person in the 200 block of North Fourth Street at 4:09 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the area of Kay and Oak streets at 5:10 p.m. Arrested was Jeremy Lehnig, 32, Bradley, for violation of bail bond. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 600 block of East Oak at 6:11 p.m. Police responded to a call about a theft in the 100 block of West Oak at 7:19 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 100 block of West North Street at 7:40 p.m.