CITY
Watseka
March 7
Police located an open garage door in the 900 block of South Belmont at 12:27 a.m.
Police responded to a vehicle alarm in the 200 block of East Hickory at 4:03 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 8:04 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 8:46 .
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of East Walnut at 8:56. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 9:34 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of West Hickory at 12:19 p.m.
Police responded to a threat in the 600 block of South Fourth Street at 3:50 p.m.