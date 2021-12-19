COUNTY
On Dec. 13 Jonathan R. Salyer, 24, Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail. Salyer was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Salyer posted the required bond and was released.
On Dec 14 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Lauri J. Gregorash, 48, of Beecher. According to police reports, Gregorash was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for a petition to revoke probation. Gregorash was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
Dec. 14
Police were called to the 300 block of North Ninth to assist Riverside EMS at 11:12 p.m.
Dec. 15
Police were called to the 400 block fo West North for a possible prowler at 3:41 a.m. After investigation the call was unfounded.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut for a domestic disturbance at 8:51 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Walnut for a domestic disturbance at 8:58 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut for a suspicious person at 11:27 p.m. The person in question was gone when police arrived.
Dec. 16
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut for a business alarm at 1:04 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Fifth to assist Riverside EMS at 5:43 a.m.
Police were called to the 1400 block of East Walnut for a business alarm at 7:45 a.m.
Police were called to the 1600 block of East Walnut for a two-vehicle traffic accident at 11:14 a.m. No EMS needed and no citations were issued.
Police were called to the 1400 block of East Walnut for a 9-1-1 hangup at 2:06 p.m.
Police were called to the 1000 block of West Newell for a civil dispute at 3:21 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of North Jefferson for a domestic disturbance at 4:58 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of West Lafayette to asset Illinois State Police with a traffic stop at 11:20 p.m.
Dec. 17
Police were called to the 200 block of West Oak for an animal complaint at 8:36 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West North for a disturbance at 9:11 a.m. According to police reports, Dennis D. Koger, 26, of Kankakee, was arrested. Koger was charged with two counts of domestic battery. Koger was taken to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to the 600 block of South Third in reference to fraud by telephone at 9:34 a.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of East Ash for a welfare check at 10:32 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of East Ash for a suspicious person at 3:44 p.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of West North for an animal complaint at 4:24 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut for harassment at 4:30 p.m.
Police were called to the intersection of East Walnut and Aspen for a two-vehicle traffic accident at 6:10 p.m. According to police reports, the driver at fault was Ronald J. Taden, 57, Watseka, who was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital by Riverside eEMS. He was issued a citation for driving under the influence and a citation for improper land usage. Taden’s driver’s license was held in lieu of bond.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Sheridan for a juvenile problem at 9:44 p.m.