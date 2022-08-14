CITY
Watseka
Aug. 10
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Walnut and North Veterans Parkway at 11:43 p.m.
Aug. 11
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Walnut and North Eighth at 4:39 a.m.
Police were called to West Creekside Court at 9:18 a.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Lafayette for a civil issue at 9:34 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut to asset another agency at 12:06 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Walnut for a 9-1-1 misdial at 1:07 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at South Third and East Mulberry at 4:48 p.m. The driver was given a warning for failure to yield-pedestrian.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Fifth about a juvenile problem at 5:43 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second to asset Riverside EMS at 9:44 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut about a civil issue at 11:45 p.m.
Aug. 12
Police were called to the 400 block of West Walnut about criminal damage to property. Arrested was Eric L. Norris, 44, of Watseka. Norris was charged with criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to land and disorderly conducted. Norris was transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Third about a civil issue at 1:07 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Second for a civil standby at 10:03 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Oak for follow up to a previous call for service at 2:33 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of South Fourth about an animal complaint at 3:38 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Walnut about disorderly conduct at 5:03 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 bock of East Grant bout illegal burning at 5:32 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut about fireworks at 5:59 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Park about a civil issue at 6:10 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Third about a juvenile problem at 6:54 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of West Walnut to assist Riverside EMS at 9:43 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of North Market about an unwanted person at 9:46 p.m.
Police were called to the 600 block of North Sixth about suspicious circumstances at 10;24 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of West Iroquois about an unwanted person at 10;39 p.m.
Aug. 13
Police were called to the 200 block of North Second about criminal damage to property at 12:35 a.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut about a disturbance at 12:46 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of North Second about criminal damage to property at 1:30 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of East Walnut about a theft at 2:48 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Raymond Road to assist Riverside EMS at 5:35 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Cherry about an unwanted person at 6:31 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 100 block of East Walnut at 7:11 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of South Tenth about illegal burning at 7:50 p.m.