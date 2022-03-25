CITY
Watseka
March 23
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 10:48 p.m. A verbal warning for disobeying a traffic light was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 11:01 p.m. A verbal warning for one headlight was given.
Police responded to a theft report in the 400 block of East Cherry at 11:17 p.m.
March 24
Police assisted a disabled motorist on U.S. 24 east of the west bridge at 4:37 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of North Fifth Street at 8:17 a.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 10:41 a.m.
Police conducted an escort in the 100 block of East Hickory at 11:09 a.m.
Police responded to a 91-1 hangup in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 11:41 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at North and Kay at 6:53 p.m. A verbal warning for no registration was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the east junction of 1 and 24 at 7:37 p.m. A verbal warning for failing to yield was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Third and Walnut at 8:28 p.m. A verbal warning for driving without lights when required was given.